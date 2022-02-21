Warplane crashes in Iran's Tabriz, killing three - state TV
Reuters | Tehran | Updated: 21-02-2022 12:24 IST | Created: 21-02-2022 12:20 IST
- Country:
- Iran Islamic Rep
An Iranian warplane crashed on Monday in the northernwestern city of Tabriz, killing three people including its two pilots, state television reported.
The plane hit the ground near a school, which was closed at the time, and a sports hall, it said. The third person killed was a pedestrian, it added.
Also Read: Iranian president says Tehran 'never has hope' in Vienna nuclear talks
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Iranian
Advertisement