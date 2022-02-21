Left Menu

Warplane crashes in Iran's Tabriz, killing three - state TV

Reuters | Tehran | Updated: 21-02-2022 12:24 IST | Created: 21-02-2022 12:20 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • Iran Islamic Rep

An Iranian warplane crashed on Monday in the northernwestern city of Tabriz, killing three people including its two pilots, state television reported.

The plane hit the ground near a school, which was closed at the time, and a sports hall, it said. The third person killed was a pedestrian, it added.

