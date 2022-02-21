Creecy declares Harold Porter National Botanical Garden extension

Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Barbara Creecy has declared a portion of land as an extension of the Harold Porter National Botanical Garden.

The declaration of Erf 3007 Bettys Bay as part of the Garden was published in the Government Gazette 45930 (Notice No. 1763) in terms of the National Environmental Management: Biodiversity Act on 18 February 2022.

"The Harold Porter National Botanical Garden, previously known as the Shangri-la Nature Reserve is one of 11 gardens managed by the South African National Biodiversity Institute (SANBI).

"The 1.15-hectare portion of conservation estate is situated in the center of the coastal fynbos region where the flora is at its richest, boasting the main fynbos plant families such as proteas, ericas, and restios, including irises, daisies and orchids," the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment said on Sunday.

The World Wide Fund for Nature South Africa (WWF-SA) purchased Erf 3007, Bettys Bay, in 2018 for the purpose of allowing SANBI to manage the site as an extension to the existing Harold Porter National Botanical Garden (HPNBG).

In 2019, SANBI entered into a 99-year management agreement with the WWF-SA.

"The declaration of this additional portion of land as part of the Garden supplements its conservation value, expands the natural wetland habitat and serves as a natural corridor for wildlife," the department said.

The Government Gazette in this regard can be accessed on:

https://www.dffe.gov.za/sites/default/files/gazetted_notices/nema_harolporterbotanicalgarden_g45930gon1763.pdf .

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)