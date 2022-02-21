Left Menu

Three teen boys drown in farm pond in Maharashtra's Aurangabad

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 21-02-2022 19:37 IST | Created: 21-02-2022 19:37 IST
Three teenage boys drowned in a farm pond in Daulatabad area of Maharashtra's Aurangabad district after failing to gauge its depth, police said on Monday.

Shivraj Pawar (16), Pratik Bhise (15) and Tirupati Kudalkar (15), all residents of Bajajnagar in Waluj, died while swimming in the pond in Bhangsi Matagad area on Sunday, an official said.

Their bodies were retrieved by an Aurangabad Municipal Corporation fire brigade team, said Inspector Rajshri Ade of Daulatabad police station.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

