Tiger intrusions in Chandrapur: Wadettiwar asks officials to implement action plan

PTI | Chandrapur | Updated: 21-02-2022 20:49 IST | Created: 21-02-2022 20:46 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia
Maharashtra minister Vijay Wadettiwar on Monday said paths being used by wild animals like tigers to intrude into urban areas in Chandrapur district should be cut off and an action plan must be implemented to curb man-animal conflicts.

Wadettiwar, who is guardian minister of the district, was speaking to reporters after a review meet on the issue of tigers intruding into areas near the Chandrapur Super Thermal Power Station (CSTPS) over the past few days, leading to deaths of people.

He said eight people have been killed in tiger attacks in the district in as many months and asked forest department, Western Coalfields Limited and CSTPS officials to clear shrubs in the vicinity of industrial sites as well as start a toll free number for people to inform about the movement of big cats.

The Brahmapuri MLA said the forest department must increase patrols in the area and set up camera traps to track wild animals and curb instances of attacks on people.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

