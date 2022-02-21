Left Menu

Condition of roads in Mumbai better than those in Kolkata: Bombay HC

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-02-2022 22:01 IST | Created: 21-02-2022 22:00 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
The Bombay High Court on Monday dismissed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) that sought the better upkeep of arterial roads across Mumbai and observed that roads in the city are generally well-maintained and their condition is better than the roads in Kolkata.

A bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice MS Karnik dismissed the PIL filed by a corporator of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) saying the court is not the place where political battles could be fought.

The bench asked the petitioner, Prabhakar Shinde, why he didn't take any steps for the construction and upkeep of roads within the civic body's jurisdiction despite being a public representative. The bench noted that the PIL made generic statements on the poor condition of roads in Mumbai and that Shinde wasn't aware of the actual number of complaints made to the BMC by citizens on this issue. ''Citizens are not aggrieved and they don't raise a grievance that roads are not maintained. You are a corporator, you can raise it in the corporation. Why are you coming here?'' the HC questioned.

''Tell us what are bad roads? Merely saying bad roads and potholes is not enough,'' the high court said.

Shinde's PIL stated that the poor condition of roads in Mumbai had led to several road accidents and deaths.

The corporator had sought maintenance of all roads within the jurisdiction of the BMC. He also requested that a report be called from the civic body with the details of the funds sanctioned and spent on road construction, repairs, and maintenance over the last 25 years.

The HC, however, dismissed the PIL. ''I also come from a metropolitan city. And considering the roads from the place I come from (Kolkata) and where I am residing now, this is much better,'' the bench said, adding that this is not a place for political battles. ''Don't drag us there,'' the judges observed.

