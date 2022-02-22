Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; blood cells damaged by COVID cause blood vessel problems
Following is a summary of current science news briefs. Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; blood cells damaged by COVID cause blood vessel problems The following is a summary of some recent studies on COVID-19. Antibodies improve for months after mRNA vaccine
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-02-2022 02:33 IST | Created: 22-02-2022 02:29 IST
Following is a summary of current science news briefs.
Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; blood cells damaged by COVID cause blood vessel problems
The following is a summary of some recent studies on COVID-19. They include research that warrants further study to corroborate the findings and that has yet to be certified by peer review. Antibodies improve for months after mRNA vaccine
Also Read: Hong Kong's zero-COVID stategy under pressure as cases soar
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- COVID
Advertisement