Maha: CIDCO hands over 68 hectares of mangrove area to forest department in Navi Mumbai

At least 68.4 hectares of mangrove forest area under the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) jurisdiction in Panvel taluka of Navi Mumbai has been handed over to the forest department, an official said on Tuesday.

As per a release issued by the development authority, CIDCO managing director and vice-chairman Dr Sanjay Mukherjee on Monday handed over the mangrove area to divisional forest officer M Adarsh Reddy of the mangrove conservation unit. The CIDCO had in August 2021 handed over 281.77 hectares of mangrove forests under its jurisdiction to the forest department in the first phase.

“We are committed to the environment. While planning Navi Mumbai, the CIDCO had kept about 40 per cent area for green cover including gardens, playgrounds and NDZ. So far, the CIDCO has handed over 2,000 hectares of land in Thane and Raigad districts to the forest department, making it the only government organisation and public sector undertaking to hand over such large pieces of mangrove lands.” Dr Mukherjee said.

Of the 281.77 hectares of mangroves forests handed over in the first phase, 134 hectares were located at Kamothe, 38 hectares at Panvel, and 109 hectares at Kolhe-Khar. In the second phase, the CIDCO handed over 68.4 hectares of mangrove forest area, of which 24.20 hectares are located at Ulwe, 3.15 hectares at Wahal, 39.94 hectares at Waghiwali and 0.75 hectares at Sonkhar. The CIDCO has also planted mangroves in over 370 hectares of land with the help of the mangrove cell, which is functional.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)