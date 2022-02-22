Left Menu

Maha: CIDCO hands over 68 hectares of mangrove area to forest department in Navi Mumbai

So far, the CIDCO has handed over 2,000 hectares of land in Thane and Raigad districts to the forest department, making it the only government organisation and public sector undertaking to hand over such large pieces of mangrove lands. Dr Mukherjee said.Of the 281.77 hectares of mangroves forests handed over in the first phase, 134 hectares were located at Kamothe, 38 hectares at Panvel, and 109 hectares at Kolhe-Khar.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 22-02-2022 13:27 IST | Created: 22-02-2022 13:27 IST
Maha: CIDCO hands over 68 hectares of mangrove area to forest department in Navi Mumbai
  • Country:
  • India

At least 68.4 hectares of mangrove forest area under the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) jurisdiction in Panvel taluka of Navi Mumbai has been handed over to the forest department, an official said on Tuesday.

As per a release issued by the development authority, CIDCO managing director and vice-chairman Dr Sanjay Mukherjee on Monday handed over the mangrove area to divisional forest officer M Adarsh Reddy of the mangrove conservation unit. The CIDCO had in August 2021 handed over 281.77 hectares of mangrove forests under its jurisdiction to the forest department in the first phase.

“We are committed to the environment. While planning Navi Mumbai, the CIDCO had kept about 40 per cent area for green cover including gardens, playgrounds and NDZ. So far, the CIDCO has handed over 2,000 hectares of land in Thane and Raigad districts to the forest department, making it the only government organisation and public sector undertaking to hand over such large pieces of mangrove lands.” Dr Mukherjee said.

Of the 281.77 hectares of mangroves forests handed over in the first phase, 134 hectares were located at Kamothe, 38 hectares at Panvel, and 109 hectares at Kolhe-Khar. In the second phase, the CIDCO handed over 68.4 hectares of mangrove forest area, of which 24.20 hectares are located at Ulwe, 3.15 hectares at Wahal, 39.94 hectares at Waghiwali and 0.75 hectares at Sonkhar. The CIDCO has also planted mangroves in over 370 hectares of land with the help of the mangrove cell, which is functional.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; blood cells damaged by COVID cause blood vessel problems

Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; b...

 Global
2
NOAA’s GOES-T satellite launching early next month: All you need to know

NOAA’s GOES-T satellite launching early next month: All you need to know

 United States
3
Projectile fired from Ukraine destroys Russian FSB border office - FSB

Projectile fired from Ukraine destroys Russian FSB border office - FSB

 Russia
4
Health News Roundup: Majority of Japanese unhappy with progress of booster shots - survey; AstraZeneca boosts oncology credentials with breast cancer trial success and more

Health News Roundup: Majority of Japanese unhappy with progress of booster s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022