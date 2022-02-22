Vote for BJP as this election will decide Manipur's future for next 25 years: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the BJP's ''double-engine'' government has laid a strong foundation for Manipur for the next 25 years.

Addressing an election rally in Imphal East district, Modi said the stability and peace achieved in the last five years have to be made permanent, urging the people of the Northeastern state to re-elect the BJP government.

''Last month, Manipur completed 50 years of its formation. During this period, the state witnessed several governments and their works. But after decades of Congress rule, Manipur got only inequality,'' he said.

The Congress had made bandhs and blockades part of daily lives in Manipur, affecting economic activities leading to shortages of essential commodities, which made people suffer, he said.

But, the BJP government made what was impossible possible and in the last five years, the ''double-engine'' government worked with sincerity for the development of Manipur, he said, adding that ''you saw both good governance and good intention''.

''Congress does not understand the problems and issues of Northeast'' unlike the NDA government, which considers the region crucial for India's growth, Modi told his supporters at the rally in Luwangpokpa Multi-Sports Complex at Lueangsangban.

The long-standing demand for Inner Line Permit (ILP) by the people of Manipur was fulfilled by the BJP government, Modi said.

Through hard work, ''we have laid a strong foundation for the next 25 years'', the prime minister said.

''This election will decide the future of Manipur for the next 25 years,'' he said.

Urging the youth of the state to vote for the BJP, Modi said when first-time voters press the button, they become an essential part of the government.

''Several youths have left the path of violence and are now working for the development of Manipur,'' Modi said.

''The stability and peace which was established in the last five years, it has to be made permanent,'' he said.

To achieve this, it is absolutely necessary to have a BJP government in the state, the prime minister added.

The BJP government also ended the ''loot'' in the public distribution system of the state, built over 7,000 houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) and provided free LPG connections to around 1.5 lakh homes under the Ujjwala scheme, Modi said.

Total 3 lakh homes in Manipur have pipe-water connections now as against 25,000 before the BJP came to power in the state, he said.

The BJP government brought Manipur into the railway network of the country as it considers the state as the gateway for trade and commerce with Southeast Asia, the prime minister said.

Soon, Imphal will be connected to the railway network, which will boost tourism and create opportunities for the state's youth, he said.

At present, 40 national highway projects are underway in the state and when the highway connecting Myanmar and Thailand is complete, Manipur will become an important centre, he said.

The National Sports University will make Manipur an international hub for sportspersons, Modi said, adding that governments of his party in the Northeastern state are heavily investing in building sports infrastructure.

''I have been able to serve Manipur because you have ensured a full-majority government in New Delhi as well as in the state,'' he said.

''Elect a full-majority BJP government here once again, so that the violence, bandhs and blockades do not return to the state,'' he said.

Thousands of people queued up on both sides of the road from Imphal airport to the rally venue, giving a rousing welcome to the prime minister as he arrived here.

Manipur will vote in two phases -- February 28 and March 5 -- to elect 60 members of the assembly. The votes will be counted on March 10.

