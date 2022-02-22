Left Menu

Chhattisgarh man killed by tusker after his car breaks down on forest road

A 55-year-old person with disability was trampled to death by a wild elephant in Chhattisgarhs Surajpur district, an official said on Tuesday.The incident occurred on Monday evening when Dhana, a former sarpanch, and one more person was returning to their native Tukudand from Masga through a forested patch when their car broke down, said BS Bhagat Divisional Forest Officer DFO, Surajpur division.They spotted a wild elephant while pushing the vehicle.

PTI | Korba | Updated: 22-02-2022 16:19 IST | Created: 22-02-2022 16:14 IST
Chhattisgarh man killed by tusker after his car breaks down on forest road
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 55-year-old person with disability was trampled to death by a wild elephant in Chhattisgarh's Surajpur district, an official said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred on Monday evening when Dhana, a former sarpanch, and one more person was returning to their native Tukudand from Masga through a forested patch when their car broke down, said BS Bhagat Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), Surajpur division.

''They spotted a wild elephant while pushing the vehicle. The man with Dhana managed to flee, but the latter was killed. Immediate relief of Rs 25,000 has been given to the kin while the remaining Rs 5.75 lakh will be disbursed post legal formalities,'' he said.

Surajpur, a neighbouring district of Korba, is located over 300 kilometres from state capital Raipur.

Districts like Surguja, Raigarh, Korba, Surajpur, Mahasamund, Dhamtari, Gariaband, Balod, Balrampur and Kanker have been facing incidents of man-animal conflicts of this nature for over a decade now.

According to the forest department, 195 people were killed in elephant attacks and 43 jumbos died in Chhattisgarh between January, 2019 and November last year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; blood cells damaged by COVID cause blood vessel problems

Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; b...

 Global
2
NOAA’s GOES-T satellite launching early next month: All you need to know

NOAA’s GOES-T satellite launching early next month: All you need to know

 United States
3
Projectile fired from Ukraine destroys Russian FSB border office - FSB

Projectile fired from Ukraine destroys Russian FSB border office - FSB

 Russia
4
Health News Roundup: Majority of Japanese unhappy with progress of booster shots - survey; AstraZeneca boosts oncology credentials with breast cancer trial success and more

Health News Roundup: Majority of Japanese unhappy with progress of booster s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022