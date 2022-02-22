Chhattisgarh man killed by tusker after his car breaks down on forest road

A 55-year-old person with disability was trampled to death by a wild elephant in Chhattisgarh's Surajpur district, an official said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred on Monday evening when Dhana, a former sarpanch, and one more person was returning to their native Tukudand from Masga through a forested patch when their car broke down, said BS Bhagat Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), Surajpur division.

''They spotted a wild elephant while pushing the vehicle. The man with Dhana managed to flee, but the latter was killed. Immediate relief of Rs 25,000 has been given to the kin while the remaining Rs 5.75 lakh will be disbursed post legal formalities,'' he said.

Surajpur, a neighbouring district of Korba, is located over 300 kilometres from state capital Raipur.

Districts like Surguja, Raigarh, Korba, Surajpur, Mahasamund, Dhamtari, Gariaband, Balod, Balrampur and Kanker have been facing incidents of man-animal conflicts of this nature for over a decade now.

According to the forest department, 195 people were killed in elephant attacks and 43 jumbos died in Chhattisgarh between January, 2019 and November last year.

