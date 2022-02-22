Man attempts self-immolation protesting anti-encroachment drive in J-K's Ganderbal
- Country:
- India
A 27-year-old man suffered severe burn injuries as he set himself on fire on Tuesday protesting an anti-encroachment drive in Ganderbal district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.
Following many complaints, the Irrigation and Flood Control Department had launched a demolition drive against illegal constructions along with the water bodies, the officials said.
During a demolition drive along the banks of the Sindh stream, one Amir Hamid Shah came from behind an illegal structure, climbed on its roof, and set himself on fire in protest, they said.
The falmes were doused by the locals and police personnel, the officials said, adding a deep trench dug to prevent ingress of the demolition personnel prevented a prompt rescue.
The incident was count on camera and was doing the rounds on social media, prompting the police to urge people not to share the clip.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Protests by BJP activists in Jammu against proposed merger of Suchetgarh assembly seat
Over 50 unemployed youths detained during protest in Jammu
SIndhu, Mirabai among five nominees for BBC Indian Sportswoman of the year award
Jammu: Police beat drums to announce court order against man wanted in 15-yr-old case
Security officers’ conclave held to enhance operational preparedness of forces deployed in Jammu