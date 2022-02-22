Man attempts self-immolation protesting anti-encroachment drive in J-K's Ganderbal

A 27-year-old man suffered severe burn injuries as he set himself on fire on Tuesday protesting an anti-encroachment drive in Ganderbal district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

Following many complaints, the Irrigation and Flood Control Department had launched a demolition drive against illegal constructions along with the water bodies, the officials said.

During a demolition drive along the banks of the Sindh stream, one Amir Hamid Shah came from behind an illegal structure, climbed on its roof, and set himself on fire in protest, they said.

The falmes were doused by the locals and police personnel, the officials said, adding a deep trench dug to prevent ingress of the demolition personnel prevented a prompt rescue.

The incident was count on camera and was doing the rounds on social media, prompting the police to urge people not to share the clip.

