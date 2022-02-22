Man attempts self-immolation protesting anti-encroachment drive in J-K's Ganderbal

A 27-year-old man suffered severe burn injuries as he set himself on fire on Tuesday during an anti-encroachment drive in Ganderbal district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

Following many complaints, the Irrigation and Flood Control Department had launched a demolition drive against illegal constructions along the water bodies, the officials said.

During a demolition drive along the banks of the Sindh stream, Amir Hamid Shah came from behind an illegal structure, climbed on its roof and set himself on fire in protest, they said.

The flames were doused by the locals and police personnel, the officials said, adding a deep trench dug to prevent demolition personnel coming in which hampered a prompt rescue.

The incident was caught on camera and was doing the rounds on social media, prompting the police to urge people not to share the clip.

