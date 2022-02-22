Left Menu

Man attempts self-immolation protesting anti-encroachment drive in J-K's Ganderbal

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 22-02-2022 17:46 IST | Created: 22-02-2022 17:24 IST
Man attempts self-immolation protesting anti-encroachment drive in J-K's Ganderbal
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 27-year-old man suffered severe burn injuries as he set himself on fire on Tuesday during an anti-encroachment drive in Ganderbal district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

Following many complaints, the Irrigation and Flood Control Department had launched a demolition drive against illegal constructions along the water bodies, the officials said.

During a demolition drive along the banks of the Sindh stream, Amir Hamid Shah came from behind an illegal structure, climbed on its roof and set himself on fire in protest, they said.

The flames were doused by the locals and police personnel, the officials said, adding a deep trench dug to prevent demolition personnel coming in which hampered a prompt rescue.

The incident was caught on camera and was doing the rounds on social media, prompting the police to urge people not to share the clip.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; blood cells damaged by COVID cause blood vessel problems

Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; b...

 Global
2
NOAA’s GOES-T satellite launching early next month: All you need to know

NOAA’s GOES-T satellite launching early next month: All you need to know

 United States
3
Projectile fired from Ukraine destroys Russian FSB border office - FSB

Projectile fired from Ukraine destroys Russian FSB border office - FSB

 Russia
4
Health News Roundup: Majority of Japanese unhappy with progress of booster shots - survey; AstraZeneca boosts oncology credentials with breast cancer trial success and more

Health News Roundup: Majority of Japanese unhappy with progress of booster s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022