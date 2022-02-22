Snowfall in many parts of Kashmir
Fresh snowfall was recorded in many parts of Kashmir on Tuesday even as Srinagar city was lashed by sleet due to western disturbances affecting the region, officials said here.
Heavy snowfall was reported from Gulmarg resort in Baramulla district where over seven inches of fresh snow had accumulated, the MeT officials said.
They said snowfall was also reported from Ganderbal district and adjoining areas.
Srinagar city, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, was lashed by rains in the morning and sleet -- a mix of rain and snow -- in the afternoon.
The weather is expected to remain wet over the next 24 hours across Kashmir and adjoining areas, the officials said.
