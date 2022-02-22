Hubble spots stunning pair of interacting galaxies in constellation Pegasus

The NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope has captured yet another stunning image of an interacting galaxy pair - Arp 298 - in the constellation Pegasus. The image was shared by the European Space Agency (ESA) on Monday, Feb. 21.

Comprising the two galaxies NGC 7469 and IC 5283, Arp 298 is located about 200 million light-years from Earth. In the above image, the larger galaxy is a barred spiral galaxy 'NGC 7469', which is also host to an active, supermassive black hole and a bright ring of star clusters. On the other hand, IC 5283 is its diminutive companion.

The interacting galaxy pair is captured in glorious detail using Hubble's instruments - the Wide Field Camera 3 and the Advanced Camera for Surveys. It contains data from three separate Hubble proposals.

"The process of planning Hubble observations starts with a proposal — a detailed plan of what an astronomer intends to observe and their scientific motivation for doing so. Once a year, these proposals are gathered and judged in a gruelling review process which assesses their scientific merit and feasibility," ESA wrote in a blog post.

According to ESA, this system will be one of the first galaxies observed with the NASA/ESA/CSA James Webb Space Telescope which was launched late last year to explore every phase of cosmic history.