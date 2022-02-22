Left Menu

Hubble spots stunning pair of interacting galaxies in constellation Pegasus

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 22-02-2022 19:17 IST | Created: 22-02-2022 19:17 IST
Image Credit: ESA/Hubble & NASA, A. Evans, R. Chandar

The NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope has captured yet another stunning image of an interacting galaxy pair - Arp 298 - in the constellation Pegasus. The image was shared by the European Space Agency (ESA) on Monday, Feb. 21.

Comprising the two galaxies NGC 7469 and IC 5283, Arp 298 is located about 200 million light-years from Earth. In the above image, the larger galaxy is a barred spiral galaxy 'NGC 7469', which is also host to an active, supermassive black hole and a bright ring of star clusters. On the other hand, IC 5283 is its diminutive companion.

The interacting galaxy pair is captured in glorious detail using Hubble's instruments - the Wide Field Camera 3 and the Advanced Camera for Surveys. It contains data from three separate Hubble proposals.

"The process of planning Hubble observations starts with a proposal — a detailed plan of what an astronomer intends to observe and their scientific motivation for doing so. Once a year, these proposals are gathered and judged in a gruelling review process which assesses their scientific merit and feasibility," ESA wrote in a blog post.

According to ESA, this system will be one of the first galaxies observed with the NASA/ESA/CSA James Webb Space Telescope which was launched late last year to explore every phase of cosmic history.

Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; blood cells damaged by COVID cause blood vessel problems

NOAA's GOES-T satellite launching early next month: All you need to know

Projectile fired from Ukraine destroys Russian FSB border office - FSB

Health News Roundup: Majority of Japanese unhappy with progress of booster shots - survey; AstraZeneca boosts oncology credentials with breast cancer trial success and more

