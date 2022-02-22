Left Menu

Tiger captured from Chandrapur super thermal power station colony in Maha

A tiger roaming in the Chandrapur Super Thermal Power Station CSTPS area here in Maharashtra has been captured, a senior Forest official said on Tuesday. We have not taken any decision to shift the roaming tigers to the zoo or to set them free in the core jungle area after capturing them, chief conservator of forests Praveen said.

22-02-2022
A tiger roaming in the Chandrapur Super Thermal Power Station (CSTPS) area here in Maharashtra has been captured, a senior Forest official said on Tuesday. The sub-adult tiger was spotted near Paryawaran square in the CSTPS colony on Monday night. It was tranquilised with a dart by a team of Rapid Rescue Unit (RRU) and shifted to a cage.

The big cat was then taken to the Transit Treatment Centre (TTC) in Chandrapur from where it will be shifted to the Nagpur zoo, the official said. He further mentioned that the remaining tigers will be also rescued from the CSTPS area. A person was killed in the CSTPS plant in a tiger attack earlier. Officials said sloth bears and leopards were also spotted in the jungle area near CSTPS covered by small trees. ''We have not taken any decision to shift the roaming tigers to the zoo or to set them free in the core jungle area after capturing them,'' chief conservator of forests Praveen said. PTI CORNSK NSK

