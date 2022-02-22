Left Menu

Societe Generale sells HDFC shares worth Rs 1,730 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-02-2022 20:28 IST | Created: 22-02-2022 20:27 IST
Societe Generale sells HDFC shares worth Rs 1,730 cr
Societe Generale on Tuesday offloaded shares of Housing Development Finance Corp (HDFC) worth nearly Rs 1,730 crore through an open market transaction.

As per block deal data on BSE, Societe Generale sold nearly 71 lakh shares at an average price of Rs 2,436.8 apiece.

The total deal value stood at Rs 1,729.67 crore.

Through a separate transaction, BNP Paribas Arbitrage bought shares of HDFC at the same price.

On BSE, shares of HDFC closed marginally higher at Rs 2,454.05 apiece.

