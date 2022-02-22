One dead, another injured in HP landslide
PTI | Shimla | Updated: 22-02-2022 20:58 IST | Created: 22-02-2022 20:56 IST
A person was killed and another injured in a landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul-Spiti district on Tuesday, a state disaster management official said. A resident of Lohani village in Udaipur tehsil, Devi Chand (47) died in the landslide near the Jungle camp at Tindi in Udaipur, he said. The injured Arjun Kumar has been admitted to the Udaipur community health centre for treatment, he added. PTI DJI CJ CJ
