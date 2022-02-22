One dead, another injured in HP landslide

Left Menu

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 22-02-2022 20:58 IST | Created: 22-02-2022 20:56 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A person was killed and another injured in a landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul-Spiti district on Tuesday, a state disaster management official said. A resident of Lohani village in Udaipur tehsil, Devi Chand (47) died in the landslide near the Jungle camp at Tindi in Udaipur, he said. The injured Arjun Kumar has been admitted to the Udaipur community health centre for treatment, he added. PTI DJI CJ CJ

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

