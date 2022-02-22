Left Menu

Mumbai: Maha CM inaugurates work of Patra Chawl redevelopment project

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-02-2022 21:16 IST | Created: 22-02-2022 21:10 IST
Mumbai: Maha CM inaugurates work of Patra Chawl redevelopment project
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday e-inaugurated the construction of Siddharth Nagar (Patra Chawl) redevelopment project in Goregaon here.

Thackeray took part in the inaugural event via an online platform, while NCP president Sharad Pawar, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat, Housing Development Minister Jitendra Awhad and others attended it physically.

In his address, the chief minister urged the chawl tenants to not forget their struggle for homes, and urged them to not sell the houses later and leave Mumbai.

Awhad said MHADA will ensure people get their homes in the next three years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; blood cells damaged by COVID cause blood vessel problems

Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; b...

 Global
2
NOAA’s GOES-T satellite launching early next month: All you need to know

NOAA’s GOES-T satellite launching early next month: All you need to know

 United States
3
Projectile fired from Ukraine destroys Russian FSB border office - FSB

Projectile fired from Ukraine destroys Russian FSB border office - FSB

 Russia
4
Health News Roundup: Majority of Japanese unhappy with progress of booster shots - survey; AstraZeneca boosts oncology credentials with breast cancer trial success and more

Health News Roundup: Majority of Japanese unhappy with progress of booster s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022