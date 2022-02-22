Mumbai: Maha CM inaugurates work of Patra Chawl redevelopment project
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday e-inaugurated the construction of Siddharth Nagar (Patra Chawl) redevelopment project in Goregaon here.
Thackeray took part in the inaugural event via an online platform, while NCP president Sharad Pawar, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat, Housing Development Minister Jitendra Awhad and others attended it physically.
In his address, the chief minister urged the chawl tenants to not forget their struggle for homes, and urged them to not sell the houses later and leave Mumbai.
Awhad said MHADA will ensure people get their homes in the next three years.
