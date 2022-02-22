Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-02-2022 21:25 IST | Created: 22-02-2022 21:21 IST
Sonowal to inaugurate, lay foundation stones of several port projects on Thursday
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal will inaugurate and lay foundation stones of several port projects in Visakhapatnam on Thursday.

These projects are initiatives under the PM GatiShakti to cut down logistics cost, improve supply chains and make local goods globally competitive in line with the Maritime India Vision 2030.

''The minister will inaugurate skill development facility the CEMS (Centre of Excellence in Maritime and Shipbuilding) in Visakhapatnam on February 23 under the Sagarmala project to provide skilled manpower as a crucial foundation for coastal community development,'' the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways said in a statement.

Sonowal will also review the functions of the Dredging Corporation of India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

