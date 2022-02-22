Left Menu

Spectacular head-on collision between two galaxies creates space triangle

In this Hubble image of the Arp 143 system, NGC 2445 is exploding with new stars. The galaxy has pulled gas from its companion, forming the oddball triangle of newly minted stars.

Updated: 22-02-2022 21:31 IST
Image Credit: Image Credits: NASA, ESA, Julianne Dalcanton (Center for Computational Astrophysics / Flatiron Inst. and University of Washington);

A new image captured by NASA's Hubble Space Telescope shows a spectacular head-on collision between two galaxies, fueling an unusual triangular-shaped burst of star formation.

This galaxy pair called 'Arp 143' comprises the glittery, distorted, star-forming spiral galaxy NGC 2445 at right, along with its less flashy companion, NGC 2444 at left.

The pair is waging a cosmic tug-of-war, which NGC 2444 appears to be winning, says NASA.

"Simulations show that head-on collisions between two galaxies is one way of making rings of new stars. Therefore, rings of star formation are not uncommon. However, what's weird about this system is that it's a triangle of star formation," explained astronomer Julianne Dalcanton of the Flatiron Institute's Center for Computational Astrophysics in New York and the University of Washington in Seattle.

"Part of the reason for that shape is that these galaxies are still so close to each other and NGC 2444 is still holding on to the other galaxy gravitationally. NGC 2444 may also have an invisible hot halo of gas that could help to pull NGC 2445's gas away from its nucleus. So they're not completely free of each other yet, and their unusual interaction is distorting the ring into this triangle," he added.

According to NASA, NGC 2444 contains old stars and no new starbirth because it lost its gas long ago, well before this galactic encounter.

