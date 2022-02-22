Spectacular head-on collision between two galaxies creates space triangle

A new image captured by NASA's Hubble Space Telescope shows a spectacular head-on collision between two galaxies, fueling an unusual triangular-shaped burst of star formation.

This galaxy pair called 'Arp 143' comprises the glittery, distorted, star-forming spiral galaxy NGC 2445 at right, along with its less flashy companion, NGC 2444 at left.

In this Hubble image of the Arp 143 system, NGC 2445 is exploding with new stars. The galaxy has pulled gas from its companion, forming the oddball triangle of newly minted stars.

The pair is waging a cosmic tug-of-war, which NGC 2444 appears to be winning, says NASA.

Just passing through…The two interacting galaxies that make up Arp 143 likely passed through one another, igniting a frenzy of starbirth in the glittering galaxy on the right.This galaxy is rich in gas, the fuel that makes stars: https://t.co/kulVN1Z6oB pic.twitter.com/sqZ0Cw8B0g — Hubble (@NASAHubble) February 22, 2022

"Simulations show that head-on collisions between two galaxies is one way of making rings of new stars. Therefore, rings of star formation are not uncommon. However, what's weird about this system is that it's a triangle of star formation," explained astronomer Julianne Dalcanton of the Flatiron Institute's Center for Computational Astrophysics in New York and the University of Washington in Seattle.

"Part of the reason for that shape is that these galaxies are still so close to each other and NGC 2444 is still holding on to the other galaxy gravitationally. NGC 2444 may also have an invisible hot halo of gas that could help to pull NGC 2445's gas away from its nucleus. So they're not completely free of each other yet, and their unusual interaction is distorting the ring into this triangle," he added.

According to NASA, NGC 2444 contains old stars and no new starbirth because it lost its gas long ago, well before this galactic encounter.