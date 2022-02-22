Left Menu

Over 95 people fall sick after consuming food at marriage function in Bikaner

PTI | Bikaner | Updated: 22-02-2022 23:03 IST | Created: 22-02-2022 22:59 IST
Over 95 people fall sick after consuming food at marriage function in Bikaner
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Ninety-six people, including children, fell sick after consuming food served at a marriage function in Bikaner district's Sridungargarh area on Tuesday evening, officials said.

They complained of pain in the abdomen and vomiting after consuming snacks, juice and other items at the function.

They were rushed to a nearby hospital for primary treatment, and nearly 24 of them were later admitted to the PBM Hospital, the officials said.

On getting information about it, a team from the food department reached the spot and disposed of the food.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

