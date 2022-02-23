Earthquake of magnitude 4.0 hits Himachal Pradesh

An earthquake of magnitude 4.0 hit Himachal Pradesh's Shimla on Wednesday morning, informed the National Center for Seismology (NSC). The earthquake occurred at around 09:58 am at a depth of 7 km.

" Earthquake of Magnitude:4.0, Occurred on 23-02-2022, 09:58:26 IST, Lat: 31.35 & Long: 77.75, Depth: 7 Km, Location: 61km ENE of Shimla, Himachal Pradesh, India," the NSC said in a tweet. More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)