Magnitude 4 quake in Shimla, no casualties Shimla, Feb'

An earthquake of magnitude 4 shook Himachal Pradesh's capital Shimla on Wednesday morning, a state disaster management official said.
There was no report of any casualty or damage to property.
Tremors were felt in and around the district at 9.58 am, he added.
