NDMC to redevelop roads into smart roads

The New Delhi Municipal Council is all set to redevelop roads into smart roads that are not only aesthetically evolved, but also designed to ensure user-convenience and experience without compromising their safety, officials said on Wednesday.The roads which will be resurfaced include Tilak Marg, KG Marg, Dr Zakir Hussain Marg, Pandara Road, Tolstoy Marg, Hailey Road, Tansen Marg and Babar Road.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-02-2022 18:29 IST | Created: 23-02-2022 18:29 IST
The New Delhi Municipal Council is all set to redevelop roads into 'smart roads' that are not only aesthetically evolved, but also designed to ensure user-convenience and experience without compromising their safety, officials said on Wednesday.

The roads which will be resurfaced include Tilak Marg, KG Marg, Dr Zakir Hussain Marg, Pandara Road, Tolstoy Marg, Hailey Road, Tansen Marg and Babar Road. The total cost of the project is Rs 7.25 crore. “The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) is developing Smart Roads that are not only aesthetically evolved, but also designed to ensure user-convenience and experience without compromising their safety. The Council has approved two projects for resurfacing of roads,” a senior NDMC official said. “It been observed that the condition of some avenue roads has deteriorated and completed the five-year period, and it has been decided that strengthening and resurfacing of these avenue roads is required with cold milling process for improving their riding quality and for maintaining existing level of road,” he said. The NDMC has also approved the detailed estimate amounting to Rs 50.79 lakh with 5 per cent contingencies for supplying, installation, testing and commissioning of all mechanical and filter parts of Sewage Treatment Plants for the capacity 100 KLD (MBBR based) with two years running and maintenance cost. It has also proposed to celebrate the ‘Azaadi ka Amrit Mahostav in coming days and planned a series of 12 events in this regard. PTI GJS SRY

