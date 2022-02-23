Left Menu

Rains to lash parts of Jharkhand from Thursday

Officials at Birsa Agriculture University BAU, Ranchi, said that the rainfall would be beneficial for vegetables and farmers have been suggested to go for producing vegetables after it.

Jharkhand is in for another spell of winter rains due to impact of a western disturbance, a weather department official said on Wednesday. Parts of the state, including capital Ranchi, are likely to experience light to moderate rainfall coupled with one or two spell of lightning from Thursday.

The state’s northern and central parts could witness cloudiness and light to moderate rainfall from Thursday, while its central, southern and north-eastern parts could experience similar weather condition on February 25 and 26, officer-in-charge of Ranchi Meteorological Centre, Abhishek Anand, told PTI.

He said that a cyclonic circulation now lies over southwest Rajasthan and its neighbourhood and will move towards Jharkhand and impact its weather.

Anand said the night temperature in Jharkhand might increase slightly but the day temperature might fall from the current level due to the change in weather in the next couple of days. The weather is likely to improve from Sunday, he said.

Officials at Birsa Agriculture University (BAU), Ranchi, said that the rainfall would be beneficial for vegetables and farmers have been suggested to go for producing vegetables after it.

