Russian-backed separatists say they capture two towns in Ukraine's east -RIA

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 24-02-2022 12:26 IST | Created: 24-02-2022 12:18 IST
Russian-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine said on Thursday they had captured the towns of Shchastia and Stanytsia Luhanska in Ukraine's region of Luhansk, the RIA news agency reported.
There was no immediate comment by authorities in Ukraine.
