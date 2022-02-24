Tremor hits west MP, causes panic among people

Left Menu

Barwani Collector Shivraj Singh Verma said they received information that people in Sendhwa town of the district felt the tremor. There has been no report of loss of life or property damage, he told PTI.Some people from Niwali area near Sendhwa said they heard the rattling of doors and window panes because of the seismic activity.

PTI | Indore | Updated: 24-02-2022 12:59 IST | Created: 24-02-2022 12:52 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
A tremor of 3.5 magnitude hit western parts of Madhya Pradesh on Thursday morning, triggering panic among residents due to the rattling of windows and doors, officials said.

There was no report of any casualty, they said.

The tremor was recorded at 4:53:02 Indian Standard Time (IST) in west Nimar, 125 km away from Indore, the National Centre for Seismology said in a tweet. Barwani Collector Shivraj Singh Verma said they received information that people in Sendhwa town of the district felt the tremor. ''There has been no report of loss of life or property damage,'' he told PTI.

Some people from Niwali area near Sendhwa said they heard the rattling of doors and window panes because of the seismic activity. Vimal Bai, a resident of Sendhwa town, said, "We were making tea and suddenly, the utensils in our kitchen fell from the cupboard.'' Another local resident Kailash said he was taking a bath in his house when he felt some vibrations in the walls for a few seconds.

