Left Menu

Use Aurangabad Metro DPR money for essential works: Jaleel

The amount of Rs 7.5 crore being spent for the Metro DPR is a waste, as looking at the current development plan, the Metro line work is not possible, claimed the Lok Sabha member from Aurangabad.

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 24-02-2022 14:13 IST | Created: 24-02-2022 14:13 IST
Use Aurangabad Metro DPR money for essential works: Jaleel
  • Country:
  • India

AIMIM MP Imtiaz Jaleel has said the amount of Rs 7.5 crore to be spent on making a detailed project report (DRP) of the proposed Aurangabad Metro work should rather be used for other essential development works here in Maharashtra.

In a letter written to the Aurangabad Smart City Development Corporation's CEO, Jaleel said a lot of money was being spent on making DPRs of projects which are not feasible. The amount of Rs 7.5 crore being spent for the Metro DPR is a waste, as looking at the current development plan, the Metro line work is not possible, claimed the Lok Sabha member from Aurangabad. Instead, the city needs some flyovers. Hence, this fund should be spent on essential works and development of gardens here, he said in the letter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; blood cells damaged by COVID cause blood vessel problems; Scottish fossil of flying reptile leaves scientists 'gobsmacked'

Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; b...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: S.Korea prime minister calls for calm as COVID cases hit new record; Very small blood clot risk after first AstraZeneca COVID shot - UK studies and more

Health News Roundup: S.Korea prime minister calls for calm as COVID cases hi...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: J&J says it nears vaccine licensing deal with S.Africa's Aspen; AstraZeneca signs deal with Canada for 100,000 doses of COVID drug and more

Health News Roundup: J&J says it nears vaccine licensing deal with S.Africa'...

 Global
4
FEATURE-Move over 'tech bros': Women entrepreneurs join Africa's fintech boom

FEATURE-Move over 'tech bros': Women entrepreneurs join Africa's fintech boo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022