MP: 3-year-old boy falls into uncovered borewell in Umaria; rescue operations underway

A three-year-old boy slipped and fell into an uncovered borewell more than 200 feet deep at a village in Madhya Pradeshs Umaria district on Thursday, and efforts are on to rescue the child, an official said.

PTI | Umaria | Updated: 24-02-2022 15:08 IST | Created: 24-02-2022 15:08 IST
A three-year-old boy slipped and fell into an uncovered borewell more than 200 feet deep at a village in Madhya Pradesh's Umaria district on Thursday, and efforts are on to rescue the child, an official said. The incident took place at Badarchhad village, about 75 km from the district headquarters, he said.

Gaurav Dubey was playing in his uncle Bhola Dubey's farm when he fell into an uncovered borewell, district collector Sanjeev Shrivastava told reporters. Oxygen is being pumped into the borewell to help the child breath and a parallel hole is being dug to reach the boy who is believed to be stuck some 40 feet below the ground, he said. A team from the state disaster emergency response force (SDERF) is rushing to Umaria from Jabalpur to join the rescue operation, Shrivastava said from the spot. According to villagers, the boy fell into the borewell around 10 am and when he was not seen for two hours, his family looked for him and found out about the accident.

