Building collapse: Haryana govt orders audit of 5 more residential societies for compliance

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 24-02-2022 18:06 IST | Created: 24-02-2022 18:06 IST
In the wake of a recent building collapse, the authorities here have issued an order for structural audits of five more residential societies.

The order was issued by the Town and Country Planning Director of the state taking cognisance of the building collapse in Chintal Paradiso society, Sector 109, Gurugram, earlier in the month. The five societies up for audit are located in Sector 107, 108, 109, and 110-A.

The order was issued to Raheja Vedanta, Sector 108, Raheja Atharwa, Sector 109, Brisk Lumbini, Sector 109, M3M Woodshire, Sector 107, and Mahindra Aura, Sector 110-A.

“Keeping in view … the threat to the life of the residents, it has been decide to get the audit of structural stability, quality of construction, which includes use of materials in required ratio, quality of steel used and quality of other material used etc of the tower mentioned in the above colonies from IIT, Roorkee on urgent basis,” the order read. A similar audit is being done on the same pattern by IIT Delhi for Chintals Paradiso buildings after the collapse. PTI COR VN VN

