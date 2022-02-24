EU's new sanctions on Russia will target industry, export controls - diplomat

The European Union will impose new sanctions on Russia targeting industry, financial sectors and export controls over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, an EU diplomat said on Thursday.

"We want the biggest possible package, targeting industrial sectors, export controls, financials, maybe visa policy", the diplomat said, adding that EU sanctions would target Russian oligarchs, especially those around President Vladimir Putin.

EU leaders will hold an emergency summit starting at 1900 GMT to discuss the sanctions, after Russian forces invaded Ukraine on Thursday in a massed assault by land, sea and air.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)