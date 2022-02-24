Left Menu

SteelMin to host 2-day conference in Odisha to improve Centre-state coordinations

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-02-2022 21:44 IST | Created: 24-02-2022 21:41 IST
SteelMin to host 2-day conference in Odisha to improve Centre-state coordinations
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@RCP_Singh)
  • Country:
  • India

The steel ministry will host a two-day conference this week in Odisha, with an aim for better coordination between the Centre and state and to enable interaction on matters related to mining leases and green clearances of mining projects.

Union Steel Minister Ram Chandra Prasad Singh will chair the 'Conference with Mines and Industry Ministers' of the country's mineral-rich states at Konark, Odisha.

''Ministry of Steel...is hosting the 'Conference with Mines and Industry Ministers' with the objective for better coordination between the state and central governments and to offer an opportunity of presentation and interaction on matters related to mining leases, environment clearances, forest clearances of ongoing and new mining projects,'' the steel ministry said in a statement.

In the two-day conference that begins on Friday, the state governments of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha and Rajasthan have confirmed their willingness to participate, the statement said.

The Minister of State for Steel and Rural Development Faggan Singh Kulaste will also address the conference.

Considering the complementary role of state governments in facilitating business, the government will use the opportunity to showcase the Rs 6,322-crore PLI scheme for specialty steel to the participating states.

Further, an interactive session to understand the concerns of the secondary steel sector will be held during the event.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; blood cells damaged by COVID cause blood vessel problems; Scottish fossil of flying reptile leaves scientists 'gobsmacked'

Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; b...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: S.Korea prime minister calls for calm as COVID cases hit new record; Very small blood clot risk after first AstraZeneca COVID shot - UK studies and more

Health News Roundup: S.Korea prime minister calls for calm as COVID cases hi...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: J&J says it nears vaccine licensing deal with S.Africa's Aspen; AstraZeneca signs deal with Canada for 100,000 doses of COVID drug and more

Health News Roundup: J&J says it nears vaccine licensing deal with S.Africa'...

 Global
4
FEATURE-Move over 'tech bros': Women entrepreneurs join Africa's fintech boom

FEATURE-Move over 'tech bros': Women entrepreneurs join Africa's fintech boo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022