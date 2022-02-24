SteelMin to host 2-day conference in Odisha to improve Centre-state coordinations

The steel ministry will host a two-day conference this week in Odisha, with an aim for better coordination between the Centre and state and to enable interaction on matters related to mining leases and green clearances of mining projects.

Union Steel Minister Ram Chandra Prasad Singh will chair the 'Conference with Mines and Industry Ministers' of the country's mineral-rich states at Konark, Odisha.

''Ministry of Steel...is hosting the 'Conference with Mines and Industry Ministers' with the objective for better coordination between the state and central governments and to offer an opportunity of presentation and interaction on matters related to mining leases, environment clearances, forest clearances of ongoing and new mining projects,'' the steel ministry said in a statement.

In the two-day conference that begins on Friday, the state governments of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha and Rajasthan have confirmed their willingness to participate, the statement said.

The Minister of State for Steel and Rural Development Faggan Singh Kulaste will also address the conference.

Considering the complementary role of state governments in facilitating business, the government will use the opportunity to showcase the Rs 6,322-crore PLI scheme for specialty steel to the participating states.

Further, an interactive session to understand the concerns of the secondary steel sector will be held during the event.

