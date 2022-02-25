U.N. chief says it is scaling up Ukraine aid operations
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Thursday the world body was scaling up its humanitarian operations in Ukraine and the protection of civilians must be the top priority.
He allocated $20 million from a U.N. emergency fund to meet urgent humanitarian needs in Ukraine.
