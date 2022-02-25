Magnitude 6.2 quake hits Indonesia's Sumatra island -geophysics agency
Reuters | Jakarta | Updated: 25-02-2022 07:31 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 07:31 IST
A magnitude 6.2 earthquake struck the near the western coast of Indonesia's Sumatra island on Friday at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), the country's geophysics agency BMKG said.
The earthquake's epicentre was on land and had no tsunami potential, the agency said via a message on Twitter.
