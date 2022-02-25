Magnitude 6.2 quake hits Indonesia's Sumatra island -geophysics agency

A magnitude 6.2 earthquake struck the near the western coast of Indonesia's Sumatra island on Friday at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), the country's geophysics agency BMKG said.

The earthquake's epicentre was on land and had no tsunami potential, the agency said via a message on Twitter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)