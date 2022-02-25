Left Menu

MP: Pulled out of borewell after 16-hour operation, three-year-old boy declared dead

A three-year-old boy, who had fallen into an over 200-feet deep borewell at a village in Madhya Pradeshs Umaria district, was pulled out after more than 16 hours of efforts, but was declared dead by doctors, an official said on Friday.

MP: Pulled out of borewell after 16-hour operation, three-year-old boy declared dead
A three-year-old boy, who had fallen into an over 200-feet deep borewell at a village in Madhya Pradesh's Umaria district, was pulled out after more than 16 hours of efforts, but was declared dead by doctors, an official said on Friday. The child, Gaurav Dubey, was brought out of the borewell around 4 am on Friday by a team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) from Varanasi, the agency's deputy commandant Dinesh told reporters. After being pulled out, the boy was rushed to a primary health centre (PHC) nearby, where he was declared brought dead. According to the doctors at the facility, the child died of asphyxiation some eight hours before he was brought out of the borewell. Gaurav had slipped into the uncovered borewell at Badarchhad village, approximately 75 kms from the district headquarters, around noon on Thursday, officials said.

He was playing at his uncle's farm when the incident happened, they added.

As part of the rescue efforts, oxygen was pumped into the borewell by the authorities to help the child breathe, they said. Besides the NDRF, the State Disaster Response Force from Jabalpur was also part of the rescue operation.

