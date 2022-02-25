J'khand boat capsize: Rescue operation continues

A National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team continued its search operation on Friday to rescue at least 12 people who went missing after a boat capsized in the Barakar river in Jharkhand's Jamtara district, an official said.

Unseasonal rain has been hampering the search operation, he said.

''An NDRF team, comprising 12 to 15 personnel, is continuing its search operation to trace the 12 people who have gone missing since last evening after the boat capsized. No one has been found yet,'' Jamtara Deputy Commissioner Faiz Ahmed Mumtaz told PTI.

There were 17 people on the boat when the accident occurred, and five of them were rescued by locals, he said.

The boat was going to Berigaon in Jamtara from Berbedia in Nirsa.

Former MP Furkan Ansari alleged that the accident took place as a bridge over the river in the area has not been repaired after it was damaged a few years ago, and people have been forced to take water route to travel.

The administration is facing difficulties in the rescue operation owing to rain.

A part of Jharkhand is witnessing a spell of winter rain due to western disturbance.

