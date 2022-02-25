Left Menu

J'khand boat capsize: Rescue operation continues

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 25-02-2022 12:37 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 12:27 IST
J'khand boat capsize: Rescue operation continues
Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team continued its search operation on Friday to rescue at least 12 people who went missing after a boat capsized in the Barakar river in Jharkhand's Jamtara district, an official said.

Unseasonal rain has been hampering the search operation, he said.

''An NDRF team, comprising 12 to 15 personnel, is continuing its search operation to trace the 12 people who have gone missing since last evening after the boat capsized. No one has been found yet,'' Jamtara Deputy Commissioner Faiz Ahmed Mumtaz told PTI.

There were 17 people on the boat when the accident occurred, and five of them were rescued by locals, he said.

The boat was going to Berigaon in Jamtara from Berbedia in Nirsa.

Former MP Furkan Ansari alleged that the accident took place as a bridge over the river in the area has not been repaired after it was damaged a few years ago, and people have been forced to take water route to travel.

The administration is facing difficulties in the rescue operation owing to rain.

A part of Jharkhand is witnessing a spell of winter rain due to western disturbance.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Laos' Mekong dam collapse leaves a sad legacy

Laos' Mekong dam collapse leaves a sad legacy

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: Thailand reports record 23,557 new coronavirus cases; Lethal bird flu hits Delaware poultry farm with 1.2 million birds -state and more

Health News Roundup: Thailand reports record 23,557 new coronavirus cases; L...

 Global
3
Ukraine says troops attacked from Russia and Belarus

Ukraine says troops attacked from Russia and Belarus

 Ukraine
4
Turkish-owned ship hit by bomb off coast of Odessa, no casualties - Turkish authority

Turkish-owned ship hit by bomb off coast of Odessa, no casualties - Turkish ...

 Turkey

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022