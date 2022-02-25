NASA's Mars helicopter Ingenuity prepping for next flight

After a dusty Flight 19, NASA's Mars helicopter 'Ingenuity' is now gearing up for its next flight i.e. Flight 20, which is scheduled to take place no earlier than Friday, February 25.

According to NASA, Flight 20 will continue the mini robotic helicopter's march alongside the Perseverance rover back to the latter's landing location -- the Octavia E. Butler Landing Site. During this flight, Ingenuity is planned to traverse 1,280 feet, at an altitude of 32.8 feet and a maximum ground speed of 10.1 mph.

From there, Ingenuity and Perseverance will begin travelling to the Jezero Crater river delta but via different routes.

"Although they are both headed to the same meeting point, Ingenuity and Perseverance will take different routes to get to the river delta: Perseverance will drive around Séítah, and Ingenuity will take a shortcut, flying northwest across Séítah," Jaakko Karras, Ingenuity Chief Engineer at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory, wrote in a blog post earlier this week.

The #MarsHelicopter is prepping for its next flight, which will continue Ingenuity's journey back to @NASAPersevere's landing site. Flight 20 is set for no earlier than Feb. 25. https://t.co/X93EXRFfdZ pic.twitter.com/rNnohey4FJ — NASA JPL (@NASAJPL) February 24, 2022

Ingenuity successfully completed its previous flight, Flight 19, on February 7, 2022, at 20:21 PST. The flight was originally scheduled for January 5, 2022, but an unexpected dust storm on the Red Planet delayed it to Sunday, January 23.