Moderate intensity quake hits Dharamshala

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 25-02-2022 15:45 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 15:36 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A moderate intensity earthquake of magnitude 3.4 shook Himachal Pradesh's Dharamshala on Friday afternoon, the meteorological department here said.

There was no report of any casualty or damage to property due to the quake, it said.

The earthquake's epicentre was at a depth of 10 km in Chakban Bhagsunath village of Dharamshala, the department said, adding that tremors were felt in and around the district at 12.59 pm.

