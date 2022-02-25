Left Menu

Quake rattles Indonesia's Sumatra island, killing at least 7 people

A magnitude 6.1 earthquake killed at least seven people and injured dozens more when it struck inland near the western coast of Indonesia's Sumatra island on Friday, with tremors also felt in neighbouring Malaysia and Singapore, officials said. The quake caused residents to flee buildings in some areas and triggered evacuations nearly 400km (250 miles) away in Malaysia.

Reuters | Jakarta | Updated: 25-02-2022 17:22 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 17:03 IST
Quake rattles Indonesia's Sumatra island, killing at least 7 people
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

A magnitude 6.1 earthquake killed at least seven people and injured dozens more when it struck inland near the western coast of Indonesia's Sumatra island on Friday, with tremors also felt in neighbouring Malaysia and Singapore, officials said.

The quake caused residents to flee buildings in some areas and triggered evacuations nearly 400km (250 miles) away in Malaysia. "We continue to monitor and advise people to remain on alert," Dwikorita Karnawati, the head of Indonesia's geophysics agency BMKG, told MetroTV. The agency initially put the magnitude at 6.2.

The disaster mitigation agency said seven were killed and 85 were injured. Its chief said some buildings, including a government office, homes and a bank sustained damage. A hospital was evacuated in West Pasaman, about 17 km (10.6 miles) from the epicentre, while a witness said residents in other areas panicked as the earthquake shook buildings for over a minute, rattling glass windows and furniture.

"People gathered outside their homes and workplaces. They were scared of the tremors. Cables were shaking," said Frans Kiky Nainggolan, a shopkeeper living in Riau province on Sumatra. Authorities in the Malaysian capital Kuala Lumpur received calls about tremors felt in the city, though there had been no reports of injuries or damage.

"I felt the tremors for one to two minutes...We evacuated fast and others from another floor also," said Hilfa Akmal, who lives on the outskirts of Kuala Lumpur. Singapore police said on Twitter they had also received calls from people reporting tremors, though there were no reports of injuries. Indonesia suffers frequent earthquakes, straddling the so-called "Pacific Ring of Fire", a seismically active zone where different plates of the earth's crust meet.

The fault along Sumatra island can be particularly active and dangerous. In 2004, a massive 9.1 magnitude quake and a tsunami off the northern tip of Sumatra killed 226,000 people in Indonesia, Sri Lanka, India, Thailand and nine other countries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Laos' Mekong dam collapse leaves a sad legacy

Laos' Mekong dam collapse leaves a sad legacy

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: Thailand reports record 23,557 new coronavirus cases; Lethal bird flu hits Delaware poultry farm with 1.2 million birds -state and more

Health News Roundup: Thailand reports record 23,557 new coronavirus cases; L...

 Global
3
OxygenOS 12 Open Beta 1 released for OnePlus 8/8 Pro and OnePlus 8T

OxygenOS 12 Open Beta 1 released for OnePlus 8/8 Pro and OnePlus 8T

 Global
4
Ukraine says troops attacked from Russia and Belarus

Ukraine says troops attacked from Russia and Belarus

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022