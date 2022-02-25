Science News Roundup: Archaeologists find ritual hunt site in Jordanian desert from 7,000 B.C; A good day to die: doom for the dinosaurs came in springtime and more

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Archaeologists find ritual hunt site in Jordanian desert from 7,000 B.C

Archaeologists have discovered a stone age site dating back to 7,000 B.C. in a remote desert in Jordan, with structures which show humans were rounding up and hunting gazelles much earlier than previously thought. The team of French and Jordanian experts also found over 250 artifacts at the site, including exquisite animal figurines which they believe were used in rituals to invoke supernatural forces for successful hunts.

A good day to die: doom for the dinosaurs came in springtime

On a spring day 66 million years ago, paddlefish and sturgeon swam in a river that meandered through a flourishing landscape populated by mighty dinosaurs and small mammals at North Dakota's southwestern corner. Death came from above that day. Scientists said on Wednesday well-preserved fish fossils unearthed at the site are providing a deeper understanding of one of the worst days in the history of life on Earth and shedding light on the global calamity triggered by an asteroid 7.5 miles (12 km) wide striking Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula.

Newly devised human family tree reveals the 'genealogy of everyone'

From bustling Tokyo to the Isle of Man in the Irish Sea, from Novosibirsk in Siberia to the equatorial city of Quito, from congested Cairo to the desert town of Truth or Consequences, New Mexico, people everywhere comprise a single family. Researchers on Thursday underscored that point, unveiling the most comprehensive family tree for Homo sapiens ever devised, based upon both modern and ancient genome data from more than 3,600 people from around the world. They dubbed the results the "genealogy of everyone."

COVID raises risk of mental health problems; new Omicron version not making people sicker in S. Africa

The following is a summary of some recent studies on COVID-19. They include research that warrants further study to corroborate the findings and that has yet to be certified by peer review. Coronavirus infection raises risk of mental health issues

