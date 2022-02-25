Czech president: remove Russia from SWIFT or Ukraine will fall

The West should cut Russia from the SWIFT system for international bank payments or Ukraine will fall in days, Czech President Milos Zeman told heads of state from NATO's eastern flank countries at a summit on Friday.

"We have two options - either we will exclude Russia from SWIFT, or we will observe a complete occupation of Ukraine by Russia in several days," a text of his remarks released on the presidential website said. "I am in favour of the first option."

