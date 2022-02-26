Odd News Roundup: Bald eagle lays two eggs in Washington's National Arboretum
Bald eagle lays two eggs in Washington's National Arboretum
The drought for celebrity bald eagle couple Lotus and Mr. P is officially over as the Washington pair is expecting. The bald eagles known as "Lady of the U.S." and "Mr. President" - or Lotus and Mr. P for short - made eagle-watching news over the last week when she laid two eggs in their nest in the National Arboretum in the nation's capital.
