Odd News Roundup: Bald eagle lays two eggs in Washington's National Arboretum

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-02-2022 02:35 IST | Created: 26-02-2022 02:30 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Bald eagle lays two eggs in Washington's National Arboretum

The drought for celebrity bald eagle couple Lotus and Mr. P is officially over as the Washington pair is expecting. The bald eagles known as "Lady of the U.S." and "Mr. President" - or Lotus and Mr. P for short - made eagle-watching news over the last week when she laid two eggs in their nest in the National Arboretum in the nation's capital.

(With inputs from agencies.)

