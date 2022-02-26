Left Menu

Two more flood deaths as Australia's Queensland warns of severe storms

Two people were reported missing in the floodwaters. "This is a very intense and dangerous weather system sitting over southeast Queensland at the moment," Greg Leach, head of the state's fire and emergency services, told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC).

Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 26-02-2022 08:15 IST | Created: 26-02-2022 08:15 IST
Two more flood deaths as Australia's Queensland warns of severe storms
  • Country:
  • Australia

Widespread flash floods unleashed by heavy rain in Australia's northeastern state of Queensland have killed two people, including an emergency services volunteer, officials said on Saturday, taking the death toll to four. Weather officials warned of a major flood, with severe storms expected to persist into Sunday, threatening to push waters in the state's major Mary river system beyond a level of 21.95 m (72 ft) not seen since 1999.

"This is going to exceed an event that hasn't happened in at least 20 to 25 years," Bureau of Meteorology forecaster David Grant told a briefing. Two people were reported missing in the floodwaters.

"This is a very intense and dangerous weather system sitting over southeast Queensland at the moment," Greg Leach, head of the state's fire and emergency services, told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC). "There is no sign of it easing up."

The volunteer died when flood waters swept off the road a car in which an emergency team was responding to a call for help, but three other occupants were rescued, he said. "Tragic news for us overnight with the loss," Leach added.

A body retrieved from floodwaters in the capital of Brisbane accounted for Friday's other death. (Reporting in Melbourne by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russia suspended from Council of Europe -Italian foreign minister

Russia suspended from Council of Europe -Italian foreign minister

 Italy
2
Bulgaria closes its airspace for Russian carriers

Bulgaria closes its airspace for Russian carriers

Bulgaria
3
CBI arrests Chief Project Director of West Railway, 2 others in bribery case

CBI arrests Chief Project Director of West Railway, 2 others in bribery case

 India
4
Researchers find two supermassive black holes getting closer to merging

Researchers find two supermassive black holes getting closer to merging

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022