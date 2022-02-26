Quake of magnitude 6 strikes Mindanao, Philippines - EMSC
An earthquake of magnitude 6 struck Mindanao, Philippines on Saturday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.
The quake was at a depth of 121 km (75.19 miles), EMSC said.
