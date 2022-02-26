Max temp touches 35 degrees in many places in Rajasthan

Mercury soared in parts of Rajasthan where maximum temperature was hovered around 35 degrees Celsius in the last 24 hours, said the Met department. Barmer recored the maximum temperature of 35 degrees Celsius.

It was 34.6 degrees in Dungarpur, 34.1 degrees in Jalore, 33.6 degrees in Sirohi, 33.4 degrees in Phalodi, 33.3 degrees in Jaisalmer, 31.6 degrees in Bikaner, and Nagaur, according to the Meteorological Center, Jaipur.

On Friday, the minimum night temperature in the state was in the range of 11.0 degrees Celsius to 20.9 degrees Celsius at all major places.

According to the Met department, weather will continue to be the same in the coming week in the state.

