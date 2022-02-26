New study confirms magnetic fields help feed supermassive black hole

Researchers for the first time observed magnetic fields directing dust and gas toward the supermassive black hole at the centre of NGC 1097, a barred spiral galaxy lying 45 million light-years from Earth, in the southern constellation Fornax (the Furnace).

NGC 1097's bright core conceals a supermassive black hole about a hundred million times the mass of our Sun. The distinctive ring around the black hole is bursting with new star formation due to an inflow of material toward the central bar of the galaxy.

Using the Stratospheric Observatory for Infrared Astronomy (SOFIA), researchers have confirmed the theories that magnetic fields could be helping gravity in feeding black holes. By mapping out the shape of the magnetic fields in the central region of the galaxy, they found the magnetic fields assist in feeding the black hole.

Enrique Lopez-Rodriguez, lead author on the paper describing NGC 1097's magnetic fields and his team used the SOFIA telescope to probe the dense regions merging into the starburst ring, which was further complemented by radio polarimetric observations.

While the SOFIA observations show the magnetic field feeding matter into the starburst ring, data from the radio polarimetric observations show the magnetic field spiralling into the NGC 1097's center, feeding the black hole at the very center of the galaxy.

The study confirms that it's not just gravity that helps a black hole feed on the material in its host galaxy, but magnetic fields also play a role.

"We can, for the first time, analyze the effect of the magnetic field in the gas flows toward [the central] star-forming regions using SOFIA and the galaxy's center using radio polarimetric observations," said Lopez-Rodriguez.

