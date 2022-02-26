Carnival festivities start in Goa

Issues such as the coronavirus pandemic and protection of the environment figured prominently in the traditional Carnival float parade held in Panaji on Saturday.

The four-day festivities were opened by `King Momo', the mascot of the parade who issued the decree of `Eat, Drink and Be Merry' to the state's residents.

The parade began near the Mandovi bridge in Panaji and travelled through the D B Bandodkar road alongside the river before culminating at Kala Academy.

Thousands of revelers thronged the route to see the parade which lasted for over three hours on Saturday evening.

Floats carrying `save environment' message were the highlight of the parade. Some floats had messages about COVID-19. The parade was accompanied by traditional dances, performances and other cultural activities.

The Goa Police's float sought to create awareness about the drug menace.

The state tourism department had organized the float parade in Panaji. The parade would be held in Margao on Sunday.

