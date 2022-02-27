Left Menu

PM Modi suggests creation of 'virtual labs' for children

A day ahead of the National Science Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday suggested the creation of virtual labs for children and said that they can be made to experience "chemistry lab at home" in the era of virtual classes.

27-02-2022
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo:Youtube/AIR Official). Image Credit: ANI
A day ahead of the National Science Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday suggested the creation of virtual labs for children and said that they can be made to experience "chemistry lab at home" in the era of virtual classes. Addressing the 86th edition of Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi said, "I am seeing that our start-ups are doing great work in the field of virtual reality. In the era of virtual classes, such virtual labs may be created. Keeping in mind the considerations of children through virtual reality, we can also make children experience chemistry lab at home. I urge our teachers and parents to encourage students and children to ask questions and look for answers along with them."

Talking about the National Science Day on Monday, the Prime Minister urged the parents to apprise their children of the science behind the day-to-day technology and asked them to work towards developing a "scientific temperament" in their children. "National Science Day is also known for the discovery of the Raman effect. We are familiar with the use of technology. But it is also true that we don't pay attention to apprise children of our family as to what is the basis of that technology, what is the science behind it. On this Science Day, I urge all the families to work towards developing a scientific temperament in their children. Like if somebody's eyesight is weak, and after wearing glasses vision improves, then we can explain to children the science behind it," PM Modi said.

"He uses mobile phones, how does a calculator work? How does a remote control or sensor work? Are these scientific issues discussed at home? It is possible to explain the science behind all such issues in our daily lives," he said. (ANI)

