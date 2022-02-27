DPIIT to organise post-Budget webinar on eco growth on Monday
- Country:
- India
The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) on Sunday said it will organise a post-Budget webinar on Monday on creating synergies for accelerated economic growth.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address all participants on the vision of GatiShakti and its convergence with the Budget 2022, it said in a statement.
Following the prime minister's address, participants will break out into five simultaneous sessions covering various aspects of the logistics sector in India.
DPIIT Secretary Anurag Jain will lead the session on 'Nation as a whole approach' to introduce a new vision of integrated planning and synchronised time-bound implementation.
''This session will focus on the GatiShakti National Master Plan portal that has been developed by the Bhaskaracharya Institute of Space Application Geo-informatics, which will provide real-time inputs to stakeholders through a dynamic Geographic Information System interface,'' it added.
The other senior officials who will participate include Road Transport and Highways Secretary Giridhar Aramane, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Secretary Rajesh Aggarwal and NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant.
The PM GatiShakti National Master Plan is an integrated plan, which will address the missing gaps to ensure seamless movement of people, goods and services.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Narendra Modi
- GatiShakti
- The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade
- Aayog
- Skill Development and Entrepreneurship
- Amitabh Kant
- Geographic Information System
- Giridhar Aramane
- Bhaskaracharya Institute of Space Application
- Rajesh Aggarwal
- Budget
- Road Transport
- PM GatiShakti National Master Plan
- India
ALSO READ
Union budget aims at growth of entire nation, says Minister L Murugan
Budget provisions to boost financial inclusion goals, bring best practices: Dept of Posts secy
Defence budget to lead to job creation, self-reliance in the sector, feel Indian military industry leaders
Education, health areas of concern for people as they respond to Delhi govt’s ‘Swaraj Budget’
Budget: Raj Cong to hold convention on Feb 19