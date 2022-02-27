55-year-old woman dies in road accident: Police

A 55-year-old woman died after the two-wheeler she was riding was allegedly hit by a truck in the Lajpat Nagar area of Southeast Delhi on Sunday, police said.

The deceased, identified as Santosh Arora was a housemaker, they said.

The accident took place around 3.30 pm at Lal Sai Chowk in Lajpat Nagar when Arora was riding a pillion on an Activa scooter with her cousin Ashish, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Esha Pandey said.

The two were going from Moolchand underpass side to Ashram Chowk, she said, adding their scooter was hit when they reached Lal Sai chowk crossing below Nehru Nagar flyover.

The two-wheeler was hit by a Bharat Gas supply truck which was also plying on the same carriageway. The injured woman died on the spot and her body was shifted to AIIMS trauma centre, the DCP said.

She said truck driver Baijnath, 32, has been arrested and both the vehicles were taken into possession.

