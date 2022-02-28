Left Menu

UN chief says rights violations in Ukraine are escalating

Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 28-02-2022 14:48 IST | Created: 28-02-2022 14:35 IST
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres Image Credit: ANI
U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Monday that the escalation of Russia's military operations in Ukraine was leading to rising human rights violations and that the global body was monitoring them with teams on the ground.

"The escalation of military operations by the Russian Federation in Ukraine is leading to escalating human rights violations," Guterres said in a recorded speech at the opening of the Human Rights Council in Geneva. "We must show all people in Ukraine that we stand by them in their time of need."

In the same speech, Guterres said that a report due to be published later on Monday by a U.N. panel on adaptation to climate change represented "another death knell for the world we know", and urged compliance with the 2015 Paris accord.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

